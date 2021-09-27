ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A car crashed into a south St. Louis restaurant Monday afternoon.
Around 12:30 p.m., a vehicle crashed into Uncle Bill's Pancake House in the 3400 block of south Kingshighway.
A driver and an employee were inside the vehicle and were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. There was a woman and a child dining side the restaurant at the time of the crash that transported themselves for medical treatment.
Battalion 3 reports: Two patients (driver of the vehicle & an employee) transported by #EMS serious condition; non life threatening injuries. Two other patrons self-transported for medical treatment. @SLMPD and the Building Division also on scene. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/Vcoq5Rd577— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) September 27, 2021
