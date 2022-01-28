ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A car crashed into a Schnucks grocery store in South City Friday.
The car hit the front of the store located at 1020 Loughborough Avenue around 3 p.m. Friday. A News 4 crew is on scene and saw the car on its side in the area where shopping carts are kept. The St. Louis Fire Department has responded to the incident.
Witness Kelly Wileman said the car sped up around the parking lot before hitting a concrete barrier, flipping on its side and hitting the store. Wileman said the car almost hit him as it sped up before hitting the store.
A security officer came out of the store and he and Wileman tried to get the two passengers out of the car, Wileman said. They were unsuccessful and had to wait for the fire department to arrive and assist.
Firefighters were seen on top of the flipped car attempting to get the passengers out. At least one person was taken away from the car on a stretcher.
No injuries have been reported in the incident. The accident reconstruction unit was requested, police said.
