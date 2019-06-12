CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A car crashed into a shoe store in Chesterfield Wednesday afternoon.
The accident happened at Naked Boot in the 1500 block of Clarkson around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday when a driver meant to hit the brake but hit the gas instead.
There was damage to windows and glass door but no structural damage, firefighters said.
Nobody was injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.