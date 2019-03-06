ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A car crashed into the Shake Shack in the Central West End Wednesday morning.
News 4’s crews outside the restaurant around 10:45 a.m. saw a red SUV with front-end damage and a stop light that appeared to have been ripped from the ground at Euclid and West Pine.
No one was injured in the crash, EMS officials told News 4's Alexis Zotos at the crash scene.
The building was heavily damaged in the crash.
No other details have been released.
