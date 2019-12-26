SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after a car overturn after a crash in south St. Louis on Christmas night.
Just before midnight, officers arrived to the 5000 block of Lindenwood for a one-car crash. Police said the driver struck a parked car and then overturned, striking another parked car.
Police told News 4 the driver was not taken to the hospital.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
