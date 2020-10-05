NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A vehicle has struck a building in the 11000 block of New Halls Ferry.
According to dispatchers, the vehicle drove into the building and the building is on fire.
One person has been transported.
Emergency responders are on the scene.
No other information was made available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.