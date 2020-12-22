WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Metro East Police are handling a crash involving a Metro Link train in Washington Park, Illinois Tuesday.
The crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. near 59th Street and Highway 111 near the Metro tracks.
Deputies said a 2006 Ford Taurus was heading north on Highway 111 and went around the gates and struck the Metro Link train.
The train was out of service so the train operator was the only person aboard during the crash. Police said no one was injured.
The Taurus suffered front end damage while the train had minor damage to the side of one car.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.