ROXANA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A car has crashed into a diner in Roxana, Illinois for the second time in two weeks, authorities said.
Police said they were chasing a suspect who crashed into the Dee-Lux Diner on Central Avenue Friday afternoon.
Firefighters said the driver suffered a minor facial injury.
The Dee-Lux Diner was closed because two weeks ago, it was hit by a customer who accidentally hit the pedal instead of the brake. Repairs were ongoing.
The diner opened in 1993.
