OLIVETTE, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A car crashed into the Jiffy Lube in Olivette Wednesday morning, sources tell News 4.
According to sources, an elderly customer at the Jiffy Lube on Olive Blvd. hit the building and injured an employee. The employee was reportedly taken to the hospital. An on duty manager told News 4's Julia Avery that everyone involved in the incident are OK.
This story will be updated as additional details are made available.
