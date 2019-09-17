HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Emergency crews are on scene at a Hazelwood apartment complex after a car crashed into the building Tuesday morning.
The incident happened in the 5400 block of Knollwood Parkway at The Finn apartments, near Interstate 270, around 8:30 a.m.
Officials said no one is trapped inside the building. News 4 spoke to a woman who was inside the apartment when the car crashed through but no injuries reported during the crash.
Here’s the hole in the apartment the car left. It went into the resident’s living room. She works nights and is typically in her living room watching TV at this hour. Luckily, she was in her bedroom when the car plowed into her apartment. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/ulXgc5qIP7— Alyssa Toomey (@Alyssa_Toomey) September 17, 2019
This is a developing story. News 4 will update the story as more information becomes available.
