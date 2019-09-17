HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Emergency crews are on scene at a Hazelwood apartment complex after a car crashed into the building Tuesday morning. 

Car into Hazelwood Apartment Complex

The incident happened in the 5400 block of Knollwood Parkway at The Finn apartments, near Interstate 270, around 8:30 a.m.

Officials said no one is trapped inside the building. News 4 spoke to a woman who was inside the apartment when the car crashed through but no injuries reported during the crash. 

This is a developing story. News 4 will update the story as more information becomes available. 

