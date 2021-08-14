DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A downtown St. Louis restaurant was heavily damaged after a car rammed into it overnight Saturday.
Police were called to Carmine’s Steak House around just before 2 a.m. on 4th Street near Market for a report of a car into the building. The car crashed into the patio and shattered several glass windows. Witnesses tell News 4 that four to five people were in the car but ran away.
The restaurant closed at 9 p.m. Friday and there are no reports of any injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.