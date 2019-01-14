CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Emergency crews are on the scene after a car crashed into a restaurant in west St. Louis County Monday morning.
The vehicle crashed into the Rich & Charlie’s Pizza on S Woods Mill Road just before 11 a.m.
A witness told News 4 the car left the Phillips 66 car wash, crossed the road and then crashed into the building.
Police said the driver suffered a medical emergency, which led him to crash into the restaurant. The restaurant recently changed their hours, and are closed on Mondays, so no one was inside at the time.
Skyzoom4 was over the scene of the crash and saw emergency crews working to free a person. After the person was freed, a stretcher was used to take them to a nearby ambulance. The extent of injuries sustained by that person has not been disclosed.
