Car crashes into Cottleville Post Office

COTTLEVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) - An SUV crashed into the Cottleville Post Office Thursday afternoon.
The accident happened around 3:00 p.m.
Firefighters said the driver was briefly trapped but is currently being evaluated by medical personnel.
Nobody inside the building was injured.
