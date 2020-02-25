ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The good news is no one was hurt after a car crashed into the front entrance to Chris' Pancake and Dining on Southwest Avenue. The bad news, the popular restaurant will have to close until the repairs are made.
"Thank goodness no one was hurt," said owner Chris Saracino.
On Tuesday, a driver crashed into the front steps and entrance way of the restaurant following an accident at the intersection of Southwest and Watson.
Tuesday also happens to be National Pancake Day.
Saracino said the restaurant's entrance sustained some structural damage they will have to repair before they can reopen.
They hope to reopen by the end of the week.
Chris' Pancake and Dining has been open for 25 years in south St. Louis.
