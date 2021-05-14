HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A car crashed into a sports bar in Hazelwood Friday afternoon.
Around 3 p.m., a SUV crashed into Break Time Bar & Grill in the 6100 of Howdershell. According to witnesses at the scene, the car is all the way into the building.
The owners told News 4 that one of their customers' got their foot stuck underneath the car's pedals. Fire crews removed the SUV from the building. No injuries were reported.
