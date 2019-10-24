BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Emergency crews are on the scene after a vehicle crashed into a Bridgeton store.
The vehicle crashed into the Dollar Tree in the 11200 block of St. Charles Rock Road around 9:20 a.m. Thursday. Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over the scene and saw a vehicle that was inside of the building. There appeared to be shattered glass around the doorway.
There were no reports of injuries.
News 4 has crews headed to the scene and will update this story as information develops.
