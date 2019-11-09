CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A car crashed into an apartment building in Creve Coeur Saturday night.
The accident happened at an apartment building on Tempo Trail Drive.
Witnesses say the driver of an SUV was speeding and lost control of the car, crashing into a vacant apartment. The resident of the building next door said he felt the building shake.
The driver of the car, with assistance, walked away from the wreck, and was coherent when he was put into an ambulance.
Firefighters, paramedics and police are on scene.
