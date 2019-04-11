FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A vehicle struck the side of a commercial building Thursday afternoon on the 1100 block of North Highway 67 in Florissant.
According to the Florissant Valley Fire Department, a woman said she was turning into a shopping center parking lot and apparently hit the gas when she thought she was hitting the brakes.
The business in the building is believed to be County Accounting and Tax Service.
One person inside the office building suffered minor injuries.
The driver of the car was not hurt. It is not clear if she will face any charges.
