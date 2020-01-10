ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A car crashed at the end of a chase near the Fox Theatre Friday night, police said.
Officers say they spotted a car that was involved in another crime and started to chase it. It crashed near the intersection of Washington and Grand.
Three people inside the car were arrested.
Other information was not immediately known.
