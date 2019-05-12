NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Police are investigating after a car crashed into a business early Sunday morning in North County.
The car struck Bar 922 nightclub at West Florissant and Jennings Station Road.
The driver of the car was injured.
The owner of the club said she got a phone call about the crash, just before 5 a.m. She's not sure yet how much it will cost to repair the damage.
