ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A crash has snarled Thursday morning traffic on eastbound Interstate 64 near Interstate 270.
Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over the crash scene and saw six vehicles that appeared to be involved.
MoDOT said two lanes were closed around 8:30 a.m. The crash is expected to be cleared from the interstate before 9 a.m.
One person was taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries has not been released.
