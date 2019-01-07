ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Four lanes of traffic on Interstate 270 has reopened following a multi-car crash Monday morning.
The accident was reported around 10:10 a.m. Emergency crews closed four of the southbound lanes just past Page Blvd.
All lanes of traffic were reopened moments later at 10:47 p.m.
It is unknown if any injuries have been reported.
