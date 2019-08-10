ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One person was killed after a car crash in north St. Louis City late Saturday afternoon, police said.
The crash happened near North Grand Blvd. and Cass Avenue around 6 p.m.
Police said another person was injured and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
This is a developing story. News 4 has a crew on the way and will update the story as more information becomes available.
