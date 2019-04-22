ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Emergency crews are on scene following a two-car crash in North City Monday.
The crash happened in the 4700 block of Natural Bridge near Marcus Ave around 9:15 a.m. Skyzoom 4 spotted two vehicles with front end damage pushed onto the sidewalk of the road and a school bus nearby.
It is unknown if anyone was on the bus or how many injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story. News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
