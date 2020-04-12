SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man is in critical condition after he ran a flashing red light and rear ended another car in South City overnight Saturday.
The accident happened just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Grand and Delor.
The man was driving a 2003 Ford Windstar northbound on Grand when he went through the flashing red light at Delor without stopping and hit the rear left corner of a 2011 Ford Edge that was pulling away from the curb.
The Windstar then caught on fire, police say. A female passenger inside the Windstar ran from the scene. The driver was taken to a hospital in critical but unstable condition.
Three people were inside the Edge. The driver and one passenger were not hurt. Police said another passenger, a 40-year-old woman, was stable when she was taken to a hospital.
Accident reconstruction crews are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.