FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A car was caught on fire on Interstate 270 on Wednesday.
The Florissant Fire Department said the car caught on fire on I-270 at Florissant Road Wednesday evening.
Crews were able to help the driver before the situation went out of hand.
