CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) - Police departments throughout west St. Louis County are reminding people to lock their car doors.
From Wildwood and Brentwood to Chesterfield, residents are waking up to find their cars rifled through and personal items stolen.
“Oh my gosh, it’s like the worst feeling ever,” said Anne Schultz, just hours after both her family’s cars were broken into. The criminal was rather bold, too, coming into a quiet neighborhood, walking down her driveway, and around to the cars on the backside of the house.
“Very surprising and very scary at the same time. I have kids, and someone was going through my stuff when I was sleeping. You feel a little violated,” said Schultz.
Right down the street, her neighbor’s van was stolen during the same overnight crime spree.
“You feel a little bit violated, you know, it is in your driveway and to think it is a pretty a quiet neighborhood, we are all sleeping, and someone is getting into vehicles, it’s a little unnerving,” said Bob Bunton, hours after his van was recovered by police.
Wednesday afternoon, Chesterfield police returned Schultz’s son’s coat that was stolen out of her car and found in her neighbor’s stolen van. Schultz also got his van back.
Ellisville police arrested the suspect earlier in the morning while he was allegedly trying to break into other cars in a parking lot, and driving the stolen van.
“They are looking for the easy target,” said Sgt. Keith Rider with Chesterfield police.
These neighbors admit they made it easier for the thief.
“I was the dumb one that had my key in there, so I will not do that again,” said Bunton. “You learn.”
“I’ll definitely lock my vehicle every night. I’ll double check that,” said Schultz.
The man arrested in Ellisville could face charges in both Ellisville and Chesterfield.
