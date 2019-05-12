CREVE COEUR, Illinois ( KMOV.com) --- Authorities are searching for a missing Illinois man whose car was found in south St. Louis County Thursday night.
James Andrae, 49, was reported missing after he was last seen in Creve Coeur, Illinois the day before his red and black Jeep Wrangler was found in Bee Tree Park on Finestown Avenue.
Just before 10 p.m., officials found the Jeep empty.
Andrae is described as 6'1, weighs 200 pounds with sandy blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue striped polo shirt with tan Levi's and boots.
The 49-year-old suffers from bi-polar disorder, anxiety and depression. Police said he did not take his medicine with him.
Several agencies such as local park rangers, police officers and air support units have searched the park but have been unable to find Andrae.
Anyone with information should contact the St. Louis County Police Department at (636)529-8210 or the Creve Coeur (IL) Police Department at (309)699-9511.
