MAPLEWOO, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A woman hit the panic alarm on her car’s key fob to foil a carjacking in the parking lot of the Maplewood Commons Shopping Center.
According to police, the woman had just ended her shift working at the Walmart and was walking to her car on the parking lot just after midnight on Dec. 22 when three men approached her from behind. One of the suspects reportedly punched the woman in the head, knocking her to the ground, while the other suspects punched and kicked her while attempting to grab her car keys.
When the woman started yelling for help, one of the suspects covered her mouth and told her to be quiet, police said. The woman then activated her vehicle’s panic alarm on her key fob, which caused the three men to run from the area.
The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene by paramedics.
The Maplewood Police Department said residents should remain aware of their surroundings when shopping or visiting restaurants and nightspots.
