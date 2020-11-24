RICHMOND HEIGHTS (KMOV.com) -- Residents in Richmond Heights can sleep soundly now after local police captured a mean green nuisance wreaking havoc in the area.
The Richmond Heights Police Department has been searching high and low for the Grinch. He was wanted for stealing miniature cars, slinking around the dump on Mount Cumpit and flaunting his freedom at his 5:30 jazzercize class.
On Tuesday, the department announced they have captured the Grinch.
There is a strong possibilty that this Who will be held without bond until after Christmas but residents come take photos of the green suspect as he sits behind bars.
The first event will take place on Dec. 19 at 10:45 a.m. in the parking lot of The Heights Community Center at 8001 Dale Avenue.
You will need to call the Heights at 314-645-1476 to register to attend.
