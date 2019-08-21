ST. JACOB, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Police in the Metro East have arrested a man who ran into a cornfield to get away from officers Wednesday morning.
The St. Jacob Police Department said a man wanted for domestic battery from the 210 block of Jacob fled from police and into a cornfield between Jacob Street and Olivia before 7 a.m. Authorities identified the wanted man as Sam Mattern and said he was not wearing shoes when he ran from officers.
Around 9:45 a.m., police said he had been taken into custody.
No other information has been released.
