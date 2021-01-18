WASHINGTON (CNN/KMOV) -- The New Yorker released 12 minutes of video, edited together showing the brazenness of the attack on the Capitol.
Luke Mogelson, a veteran war correspondent and a contributing writer at the New Yorker, entered the capitol alongside the insurrectionists, documenting their actions.
The video shows rioters entering the Senate chamber, and going through desks, reading papers to see who was objecting to certifying the election.
You can also see them confronted by someone in military gear with zip ties -- telling one man he can't sit in Vice President Pence’s chair. It's believed he was a fellow protester.
