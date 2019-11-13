ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- People looking to land work in Missouri's medical marijuana business will have a chance to meet potential employers Wednesday.
A cannabis job fair is being held from 7:00-8:30 in the Cortex building in the Central West End.
The goal is to find employees to staff the state's future 350 medical marijuana dispensaries.
Because of limited space, attendees need to register ahead of time by clicking here.
