Metro West Fire Protection District

WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A canine for the Metro West Fire Protection District passed away Wednesday, firefighters said.

The search and rescue canine named Buddy died of a stroke. Firefighters said his handler, engineer Brad Stahlman, arrived home Wednesday noticed that he was having stroke-like symptoms.

He was taken to a vet where it was determined he had a stroke. He was euthanized a short time later.

Buddy had been with the department since 2008.

