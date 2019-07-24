WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - A canine for the Metro West Fire Protection District passed away Wednesday, firefighters said.
The search and rescue canine named Buddy died of a stroke. Firefighters said his handler, engineer Brad Stahlman, arrived home Wednesday noticed that he was having stroke-like symptoms.
He was taken to a vet where it was determined he had a stroke. He was euthanized a short time later.
Buddy had been with the department since 2008.
