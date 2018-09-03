Candy shoplifter flees after being tased by police

West Hartford, CT (WFSB/CNN) -- A shoplifter in West Hartford was able to get away from police after stealing from Aldi’s.
Police said on August 31, they responded to Aldi on New Park Avenue for the report of a shoplifting.
The suspect was seen on a LimeBike and would not stop for the officer. The officer tackled the suspect, but the suspect was able to run away from the officer.
According to police, the officer caught up with the suspect on Foley Street and deployed his Taser.
The suspect was able to fight through the Taser and ran off again.
The suspect stole $90 worth of candy, which was recovered by the officer.
The officer sustained minor injuries during the chase.
Anyone who is able to identify the suspect is asked to call West Hartford Police.
