WATERLOO, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A candlelight vigil and shirts are two ways the community remembering Trooper Nick Hopkins.
E.V. Creations is selling shirts for $20 with 100% of the proceeds going directly to the fallen trooper’s family, according to the post shared by Southwest Illinois Fire Incidents.
Anyone interested in ordering a shirt can submit orders via email at swillinoisfireincidents@gmail.com.
On Thursday, Aug. 29 at 8 p.m. a candlelight vigil will be held at the Waterloo Jr. High School football field in honor of Trooper Hopkins. Those attending the vigil are asked to bring their own candle and lighter.
