FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com)-- A community vigil will be held Sunday to remember a 10-year-old boy who died after falling into an icy pool at a Ferguson park.
On Wednesday, police said two children climbed over a six-foot high fence to get into the pool area at January Wabash park in Ferguson. A 10-year-old boy climbed onto the diving board and fell into the icy 7-foot deep pool.
"He went on top of the diving board, you can see his footprints. He just lost his footing and fell right in there," said witness Larry Henry.
Two officers jumped in to rescue him but the 10-year-old later died at the hospital.
The vigil will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at January Wabash Park
(0) comments
