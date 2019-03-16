ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis is showing solidarity with the New Zealand victims with a candlelight vigil.
The vigil is scheduled for Sunday, March 17 in the Delmar Loop. It's set to start at 1 p.m. and end at 3 p.m. at 6655 Delmar Boulevard.
The event is titled "Candlelight Vigil to Condemn Terrorist Attacks in New Zealand."
Speakers from various religious and human rights organizations will deliver messages in solidarity with the victims.
The Facebook event reads, "We condemn these horrific acts of terrorism in New Zealand and want to share our unconditional love and support and stand in unity against these acts of violence."
