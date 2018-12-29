ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Close friends, family and local community members will gather Sunday evening to remember a family killed inside a home in St. Charles.
A candlelight vigil will be held for Kate Kasten, 39, and her children Jonathan, 10, and Zoe, 8, at William Harris Elementary School in St. Charles. In a Facebook post, organizers are encouraging loved ones to share fond memories and prayers for the Kasten family.
Kasten and her children were shot and killed inside a home on Whetstone just before midnight Friday. St. Charles Police said Kasten's 61-year-old mother, Jane Moeckel, was also killed during the deadly overnight shooting.
The candlelight vigil, which was organized by the William Harris Elementary PTO president, will begin at 6:45 p.m. Sunday.
