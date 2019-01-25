MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A candlelight remembrance ceremony was held at the Benld United Methodist Church Friday to mark one year since the disappearance of Denita Hedden.
The remains of the 37-year old mother of four from Macoupin County have not been found and there has been no arrests since she went missing on her birthday, January 25, 2018.
"Actually doesn't seem like a year to be honest with you," her brother Raymond Dyer said. "It's been so hectic trying to get answers for this case and nothing's come about."
Hedden lived in a house in Royal Lakes and an acquaintance who lived there with her was the one who reported her missing. The last glimpse of Hedden was a picture of her from a surveillance camera at a St. Louis-area casino on the day of her disappearance.
The Major Case Squad and even a psychic have assisted with the case but her remains have not been found and no one has been arrested.
"Finding her remains would be the best thing. I would be some kind of closure at least," Dyer said.
In April, human remains were found near Lake Lou Yeager, near Litchfield, but tests found no connection to Hedden.
Then in June, possible evidence related to the disappearance were found by a fishermen at Gillespie Lake and sent to the Illinois State Police Crime Lab for processing. Authorities have not released details of what was found or its impact on the case.
Macoupin County sheriff Shawn Kahl told News 4 that the case is still active and detectives investigate every new lead but not many are coming in anymore.
