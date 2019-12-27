BETHALTO, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Friends and family will gather in Bethalto for a candlelight vigil Friday night to mourn and remember three people who were killed in a triple murder.
Detectives found 59-year-old Shari Yates, her son, 30-year-old Andrew Brooks, and 32-year-old John McMillian dead at a home in the 300 block of Mill Street on Dec. 20.
McMillian's mother Teresa Ferguson told News 4 said she doesn't know what she is going to do without her son.
"It's just shocking and bizarre to lose my son. I can't imagine how I will accept it. I just know I have faith and know he is in heaven. I look forward to seeing him in heaven someday," Ferguson said.
A candlelight vigil will be held at 7 p.m. blocks from the Mill Street home.
Brady Witcher and Brittany McMillan have been charged with the murders. Law enforcement said the pair was on the run from crimes in Alabama and Tennessee. They were captured at a hotel in Hazelwood, Missouri, Friday.
"These individuals are some evil individuals," Detective Brian Koberna said. "They are some of the most evil individuals I have seen in my entire career."
Loved ones of McMillian set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.
