ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Close friends, family and local community members will gather Sunday evening to remember a family killed inside a home in St. Charles.
A candlelight vigil will be held for Kate Kasten, 39, and her children Jonathan, 10, and Zoe, 8, at Willie Harris Elementary School in St. Charles. In a Facebook post, organizers are encouraging loved ones to share fond memories and show support for the Kasten family.
Kasten and her children were killed following a shooting inside a home on Whetstone just before midnight Friday. St. Charles Police said Kasten's 61-year-old mother, Jane Moeckel, was also found dead inside. Moeckel was also known as Jane Campbell by friends.
A GoFundMe account has been created for the Kasten family to cover funeral cost.
