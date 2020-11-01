ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- In the final hours leading up until Election Day, candidates and local organizations are putting in all the efforts to ensure everyone votes on Tuesday.
At St. Louis Association of Community Organizations (SLACO), volunteers are making dozens of calls reminding voters to get to the polls.
“There’s a lot of people who still haven’t put their plan together,” said SLACO Executive Director Kevin McKinney.
The calls are non-partisan and simply act as a reminder for people to vote as well as offering information on free rides that are available.
Many of the callers have already voted. From St. Louis City to St. Louis County to Jefferson County to St. Charles County, the number of people who have voted early through absentee voting has doubled and sometimes tripled compared to 2016.
In-person absentee voting in St. Louis City is available at the Board of Election Commissioners from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. and at four libraries, Buder, Schlafly, Julia Davis and Central Library. The library satellite sides are open from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
In St. Louis County, voters can vote absentee from 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the County Election Board in St. Ann or at four satellite locations including North County Recreation Center, Mid-County Branch Library, the County Government Center South and the County Government Center West.
Absentee voting in St. Charles County is at their Election Authority in St. Peters and in Jefferson County at the clerk’s office in Hillsboro from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
