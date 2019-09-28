UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The University City Police Department held a hiring event on Saturday as it looks to hire six more officers.
About two dozen candidates attended the hiring even which is held every two years.
“Typically, out of every single hiring event, we’ve always put at least two people through the St. Louis County Municipal Police Academy,” said University Police Captain Fredrick Lemon.
The day starts with a written test before candidates move onto a physical test that includes push ups, sit-ups and a half mile run. How fast you must run depends on your age group.
“Some have to run a mile and a half in 12 minutes and 15 seconds,” Lemon said.
The job fair is just the tip of iceberg when it comes to the hiring process. If candidates pass the written and physical test, they will move onto interviews, psychological testing and more.
“We’re able to filter through and find out those individuals who really want to be part of the University City Police Department,” Lemon said.
A long day, but a necessary one to find out who is really it to serve.
“We’re looking for the top-tier most qualified candidates because our citizens deserve it,” said Lemon.
