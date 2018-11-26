ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Monday was the first day to officially file for the City of St. Louis Municipal election next spring.
Three people have already filed to run for board of alderman president. Current president Lewis Reed is running for re-election. Current alderwoman Megan Green, who represents the 15th Ward is running and current Missouri State Senator Jamilah Nasheed is also running.
Nasheed has represented portions of St. Louis City in the state senate since 2012.
The primary election is March 5, 2019.
