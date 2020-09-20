Ann Wagner and Jill Schupp

WEST ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Incumbent Ann Wagner and State Senator Jill Schupp are facing off in what is expected to be a close race for Missouri's Second Congressional District.

ANN WAGNER

Congressman Ann Wagner was first elected to Congress in 2012 after Todd Akin vacated the seat to run for US Senate. 

Before being elected, Wagner served as co-chair of the Republican National Committee and was later appointed by President George W Bush to be the US Ambassador to Luxemburg.

JILL SCHUPP

State Senator Jill Schupp has served in the Missouri State Senate since 2015.

Before that, Schupp served in the Missouri House of Representatives, and on Creve Coeur City Council and Ladue School Board.

