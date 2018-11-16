ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A New York man used chocolate chip cookies to send deserving families on vacation in Florida.
Founder of Baking Memories for Kids, Frank Squeo, was diagnosed with stage three cancer 11 years ago. Squeo won his battle with cancer and decided to pay it forward by selling chocolate chip cookies for a great cause.
The cancer survivor uses all of the proceeds from the cookie sales to send children battling illness and their families on a Florida vacation. The families sponsored by Baking Memories for Kids get an opportunity to visit all of Florida’s amusement parks for a week.
The Morgan family from St. Peters will be headed to Florida thanks to Squeo’s generosity. The Morgan’s daughter, Jordyn, suffers from heart troubles. The 4-year-old had a virus attack her heart at 3 months old, causing a mountain of complications. Jordyn has two sisters and a brother who help care for her.
Jordyn’s father, Mike Morgan, said, “This is so important for them because they get a time when they can go out, have fun, and leave being a caregiver for their sister in the back.“
Click here to learn more about Baking Memories for Kids.
