ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Gloria Cruz has been to Mercy South countless times for cancer treatments but now you'll see her on the seventh floor helping COVID-19 patients.
"I'm still shocked that I'm still around," Cruz said. "Being that they didn't give me much time."
When she says "still around" she means still alive. In 2017, the young mother of two felt stressed and thought she had an ulcer. "It was a lot more than I thought. It wasn't an ulcer; they found a tumor in my colon," Cruz said. "Stage 4 colon cancer."
It looked like she didn't have long to live and doctors gave her maybe six months. She's still getting treatment but those few months have now turned into years.
Cruz is back on the seventh floor at Mercy South but not as a cancer patient as she was before; this time she's helping COVID-19 patients.
"I love helping people," Cruz said. "It's what I do on a daily basis whether it's a hospital setting or at home or helping a friend out."
Mercy developed a program hiring temporary staff for patient care because the hospital is handling so many COVID-19 patients. And Cruz was brought on full-time.
"She has shown a compassion to her patients," nurse manager Kristen Kremer said. "She has helped out, a huge team player."
She's still learning the ropes but will be assisting patients, helping with meals and vital signs. She has some insight into what they're going through.
"I think she's very much able to relate to what that patient is going through," Kremer said.
Cruz says one thing that helped her after her diagnosis was having a good support team. Now she's on the team helping others.
"I'm hoping I can be on the same page, understanding from the background on the patients side," Cruz said. "I hope I can comfort them."
Click here to learn more about Mercy's temporary patient care associates.
