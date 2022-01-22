(KMOV.com) — Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich returned from the COVID list Friday night and contributed a goal in St. Louis' 5-0 victory over the Kraken in Seattle. A convincing win like that certainly had to make for a joyous and energetic team flight en route to the Blues' next stop on the road trip in Vancouver.
Of course, Buchnevich didn't get to board the plane.
When the Blues officially announced that they were activating the 26-year-old from the COVID protocols on Friday, they did so with a tongue-in-cheek headline:
'Buchnevich cleared from COVID protocols, but it's complicated'
The complication stems from Canada's stringent COVID-related travel restrictions. The NHL has adapted its policies to state that personnel who test positive are required to quarantine for five days, but can return thereafter with two negative COVID tests. Canada, though, requires travelers crossing its border to be at least 10 days removed from a positive COVID test—and Buchnevich doesn't hit that threshold until Monday.
He’s back!… then not back. … then back again! https://t.co/bGLev9cZdp— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) January 22, 2022
So even though he was healthy enough to play and contribute in a meaningful way toward the Blues' big win on Friday, Buchnevich isn't qualified to enter the country of Canada.
Buchnevich will meet up the team in time to participate in Monday night's game in Calgary, but will miss Sunday's affair in Vancouver.
Just when you thought COVID had thrown every twist and turn imaginable at the Blues this season, another unique wrinkle enters the fray.
