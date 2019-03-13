HEJERE, Ethiopia (AP) — The Latest on The Latest on Ethiopian Airlines crash (all times local):

As countries and airlines around the globe ground their 737 MAX planes, Boeing continues to claim its planes are safe to fly.

12:05 p.m.

Canada's transport minister says the country is closing air space to the Boeing 737 Max 8 jet following the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jetliner that killed 157 people.

Canada becomes the latest country to bar the Boeing 737 Max as the investigation into the latest crash, the second in just over five months, is underway.

Transport Minister Marc Garneau said new information they received Wednesday morning in the form of satellite data shows a possible but unproven similarity to a previous Max 8 crash.

Boeing has said it has no reason to pull the popular aircraft from the skies and does not intend to issue new recommendations about the aircraft to customers.

Given the proximity to the U.S Canada's decision to ground the planes may cause problems for U.S. airlines.

